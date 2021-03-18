Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $634.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.