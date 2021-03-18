TitanSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $57.85 million and $3.42 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

