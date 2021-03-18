TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0461

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $116,472.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.96 or 0.99995719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003208 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,068,925 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

