Tolar 1-Day Volume Tops $45,488.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $45,488.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tolar has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 764,295,596 coins and its circulating supply is 219,157,700 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars.

