Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll Sells 20,050 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

