Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 2,267,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,955,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Specifically, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

