Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 8.7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. 27,165,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 45,622,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

