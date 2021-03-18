TOP Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $29.81 million and $1.60 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

