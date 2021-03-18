Towle & Co. Acquires 223,908 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the period. The Manitowoc comprises approximately 2.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 4.83% of The Manitowoc worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,764. The company has a market capitalization of $823.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

