Towle & Co. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Towle & Co. reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned about 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

