Towle & Co. Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Towle & Co. cut its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.71% of Celestica worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 170.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.