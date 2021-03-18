Towle & Co. Has $21.85 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,597 shares during the quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 2.9% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 123,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

