Towle & Co. Has $22.55 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,876 shares during the quarter. The Greenbrier Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.89% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 774,488 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $3,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,137. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

