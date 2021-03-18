Towle & Co. Has $23.75 Million Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Hooker Furniture accounts for 3.1% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 6.20% of Hooker Furniture worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,432. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.