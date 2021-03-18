Towle & Co. Has $27.39 Million Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Towle & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,323 shares during the quarter. Meritor makes up about 3.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.35% of Meritor worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,046. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.