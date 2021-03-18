Towle & Co. Has $29.17 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Towle & Co. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises 3.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.44% of PVH worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.33.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.