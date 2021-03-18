Towle & Co. Has $41.26 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,040 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 5.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.31% of Ally Financial worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

