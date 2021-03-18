Towle & Co. Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for about 5.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.57% of DXC Technology worth $37,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,114. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

