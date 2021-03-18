Towle & Co. Makes New $11.64 Million Investment in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,701,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. U.S. Xpress Enterprises comprises 1.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 3.43% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,167.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Read More: retirement calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.