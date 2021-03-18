Towle & Co. Makes New $11.64 Million Investment in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,701,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000. U.S. Xpress Enterprises comprises 1.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 3.43% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,167.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

