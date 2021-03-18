Towle & Co. Sells 126,916 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,916 shares during the period. AdvanSix makes up 3.7% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 5.03% of AdvanSix worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 20,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $821.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

