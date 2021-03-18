Towle & Co. Sells 179,307 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,307 shares during the period. Trinseo makes up 5.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of Trinseo worth $38,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 156,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

