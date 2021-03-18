Towle & Co. Sells 26,558 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,558 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for about 2.1% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $219.10. 14,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $216.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

