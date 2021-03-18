Towle & Co. Sells 27,219 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

