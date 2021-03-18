Towle & Co. Sells 36,825 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the period. Ryerson accounts for 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 4.07% of Ryerson worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,790. The stock has a market cap of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

