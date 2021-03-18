Towle & Co. Sells 86,530 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Towle & Co. cut its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,530 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier makes up approximately 3.1% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.56% of HollyFrontier worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 239,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 148,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

