Towle & Co. Sells 90,723 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,723 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up approximately 3.5% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.48% of Huntsman worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.