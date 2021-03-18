Towle & Co. Sells 96,989 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,989 shares during the period. Wabash National accounts for about 2.7% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 2.25% of Wabash National worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $3,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 234.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Wabash National by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wabash National by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 5,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

