Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSQ. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

