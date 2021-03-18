TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H Buys 195,000 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,874,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TPGY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

