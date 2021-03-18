TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of TPI Composites worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $35,741,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $20,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 327,594 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.