TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.31. 526,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,019,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Specifically, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

