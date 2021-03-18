Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,221% compared to the typical volume of 612 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 20,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,362. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.