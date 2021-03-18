Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,865% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 1,666,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,401. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

