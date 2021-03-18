Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,074 call options.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 251,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

