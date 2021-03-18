Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,255 call options.

ACWI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

