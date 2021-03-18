Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Shares Gap Up to $100.00

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31), but opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 4,027,916 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.29. The company has a market capitalization of £99.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.

In other Trans-Siberian Gold news, insider Florian Fenner acquired 1,843,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

