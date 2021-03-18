Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 93,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,091. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.