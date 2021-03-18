Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
TBIO traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 93,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,091. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
