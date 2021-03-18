Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.
TBIO stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
