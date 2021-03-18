Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

TBIO stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

