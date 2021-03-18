Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.