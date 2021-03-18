HC Wainwright Cuts Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $28.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $8.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

