Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $19.54. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 93,772 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 31.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Translate Bio by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

