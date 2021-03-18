TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.81. 841,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 757,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,880. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

