TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Financial Survey

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Risk & Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransMedics Group and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 48.40 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -17.68 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 22.00 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.10

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

