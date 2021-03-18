TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Cap of $28,718.31

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $28,718.31 and $1,973.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

