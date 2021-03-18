Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

