TRB Advisors LP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRB Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 16.1% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,745.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

