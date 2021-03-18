Treat DAO Price Down 33.2% Over Last Day (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $343,687.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

