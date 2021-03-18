TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of THS opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

