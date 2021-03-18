Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Down 6.3%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 1,471,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,855,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

