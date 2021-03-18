Trias 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $611,555.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

